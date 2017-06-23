TPM News

Ferguson Attorney: Brown Family Settlement $1.5 Million

PIN-IT
Jeff Roberson/AP
By JIM SALTER Published June 23, 2017 11:36 am
Views

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The insurance company for the city of Ferguson, Missouri, paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown’s parents, the city attorney said Friday.

Attorney Apollo Carey disclosed the amount in an email in response to an open records request. The settlement of the federal lawsuit was announced Tuesday, but financial details were not initially released.

Carey declined further comment on the settlement. A phone message seeking comment from the attorney for the family, Anthony Gray, was not immediately returned.

Brown, 18, was black and unarmed when he was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing, but the shooting led to months of protests in the St. Louis suburb.

Wilson resigned in November 2014, soon after a St. Louis County grand jury decided not to indict him. The U.S. Department of Justice found no grounds to prosecute Wilson, but the shooting led to a Justice Department investigation that resulted in a consent agreement requiring Ferguson to make significant changes to address racial bias in its police department and municipal court.

Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden sued the city, former Police Chief Tom Jackson and Wilson in 2015, citing a police culture hostile to black residents and claiming Wilson used excessive force.

Ferguson, Jackson and Wilson denied the allegations.

The parents also argued that the death of their son deprived them of financial support through his future potential wages.

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber approved the settlement but disclosed nothing about the amount, saying only that it was “fair and reasonable compensation for this wrongful death claim and is in the best interests of each Plaintiff,” with the money to be split between the parents.

Webber also wrote that the agreement “shall remain sealed by this Court and shall be considered a closed record” because disclosure of the information “could jeopardize the safety of individuals involved in this matter, whether as witnesses, parties, or investigators.”

Settlements involving public money and public entities like cities are typically open under Missouri law, but Webber wrote that the value of opening the record “is outweighed by the adverse impact to Plaintiffs.” He did not elaborate.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway: People Who Doubted Trump Could Win Interfered In Our Democracy (VIDEO) 1 minute ago

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway expressed frustration Friday at being asked repeatedly what President Donald...

WaPo: CIA Intel Showed Putin Directly Ordered Operation To Get Trump Elected about 1 hours ago

Intelligence obtained by the CIA last summer found that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered...

Report: Trump Blames His WH Counsel For Failing To Contain Russia Probe about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump is reportedly blaming one of his most loyal Washington hands for...

GOP Sen.: Assessing O’Care Repeal Bill Depends On How You Define ‘Better’ about 1 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) expressed his support for the Senate Republicans' Obamacare repeal bill...

WaPo: Trump Starts His Days On Russia Probe With Outside Legal Team about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump has started talking to his outside legal team in the morning...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.