TPM News

Facebook Hits New Milestone Of 2 Billion Users

PIN-IT
FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook reports financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu
By Associated Press Published June 27, 2017 3:53 pm
Views

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is reaching another milestone, announcing that it now has more than 2 billion users.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the new marker was reached early Tuesday and in a Facebook post said that he’s proud of the role his company is playing in connecting people around the world.

Facebook says more than 175 million people declare they “love” something on the site daily and an average of more than 800 million people hit Facebook’s like button.

Facebook users will likely see a personalized video celebrating the milestone in the next few days.

The Menlo Park, California, company is putting more emphasis on creating virtual communities within the site while it also works to reduce violent, hateful and misleading content on the service.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Manafort Registers As Foreign Agent For Ukrainian Lobbying Work about 2 hours ago

A firm owned by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday filed documents...

'Trump International Hotel' In Toronto To Get A New Name about 3 hours ago

A Toronto hotel owner has reached a deal with the Trump Organization to remove...

McConnell: It'll Take GOP 'A Little Bit Longer' To Pass Obamacare Repeal about 3 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday said it will take Republicans "a...

Some GOP Senators Come Out Against Health Bill Only After Announced Delay about 4 hours ago

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced a delay on the vote for...

Trump: 'Getting Very Close' To Repealing Obamacare, But 'OK' If We Don't about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed optimism hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.