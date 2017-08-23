TPM News

ESPN’s Robert Lee Not Working UVA Game Due To ‘Coincidence Of His Name’

Empty seats at Scott Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 in Charlottesville, Va. Louisville defeated Virginia 32-25. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)
Ryan M. Kelly/FR171063 AP
By Associated Press Published August 23, 2017 10:20 am
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN broadcaster Robert Lee will not work Virginia’s season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A spokeswoman for ESPN says Lee has been moved to Youngstown State’s game at Pittsburgh on the ACC Network on Sept. 2. The network says the decision was made “as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name.”

Plans to remove a statue of Lee led to a protest in Charlottesville earlier this month that attracted what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade. Violent clashes erupted between a large gathering of white nationalists and hundreds of counter protesters.

ESPN says the decision to put Lee on another game was made “collectively.” It also says it’s “a shame that this is even a topic of conversation.”

