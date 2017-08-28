TPM News

EPA Watchdog To Probe Admin Pruitt’s Tax-Funded Trips Home To Oklahoma

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By MICHAEL BIESECKER Published August 28, 2017 4:34 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency has opened an inquiry into Administrator Scott Pruitt’s frequent taxpayer-funded travel to his home in Oklahoma.

The office notified Pruitt in a letter Monday that it would audit his travel records through the end of July. The letter says the inquiry will seek to determine the extent and cost of Pruitt’s trips, as well as his security team and aides who travelled with him. The audit will also examine whether EPA’s travel policies and procedures were violated.

The Associated Press and other media outlets reported in July that Pruitt’s expense reports from his first three months in office showed he traveled to Oklahoma at least 10 times, typically leaving Washington on Fridays and returning Mondays.

