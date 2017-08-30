TPM News

Ed Dept. Eases Financial Aid Rules For College Students Affected By Harvey

PIN-IT
Water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/AP
By Maria Danilova Published August 30, 2017 2:00 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department is easing financial aid rules and procedures for those affected by Harvey.

The department is encouraging students whose financial needs have been altered by the storm to contact their school’s financial aid office. The agency says in a statement that colleges and career schools will be allowed to use “professional judgment” to adjust a student’s financial information in the aftermath of Harvey.

A school may even be able to waive certain paperwork requirements if documents were destroyed in the flooding.

The department says borrowers struggling to pay off loans because of Harvey should inform their loan servicers — and they’ve been directed to give borrowers flexibility in managing loan payments.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

House Freedom Caucus Chair: We'd Back Funding Bill Without Wall Funding 30 minutes ago

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the leader of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus, said in an...

Report: GOPers May Hold Children's Health Insurance Hostage For Tax Cuts about 1 hours ago

Congress returns next week to a nightmarishly short calendar during which they must pass a...

House Dem Pushes To Defund Trump's Bogus Voter Fraud Panel about 1 hours ago

A House Democrat unveiled an amendment to a government spending bill that Congress will consider...

Ivanka Trump Supports WH Move To Halt Obama-Era Equal Pay Proposal about 2 hours ago

First daughter Ivanka Trump, who made wage equality and workplace protections for women one...

Mattis On Trump's North Korea Tweet: 'We're Never Out Of Diplomatic' Options about 2 hours ago

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Wednesday took a less extreme stance on North...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.