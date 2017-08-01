Illinois Sen. Durbin: Kelly ‘Can Stabilize’ WH Which Is ‘Good For This Country’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The No. 2 Senate Democrat says White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is in a position to stabilize the White House “and that’s good for this country.”

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois tells CNN he voted for Kelly for Homeland Security secretary, wanted to work with him in that role, and now in his new position.

Says Durbin: “He is in a position where he can stabilize this White House, that’s good for this country. The president has to be part of that.”

Durbin says the former Marine four-star general brings to the chief of staff job qualities the Corps is known for: discipline, loyalty and respect. Says Durbin: “Qualities this White House hasn’t displayed a lot of in the last few weeks.”