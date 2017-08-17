TPM News

In Letter To Staff, DeVos Condemns ‘Tragic And Unthinkable’ C’ville Events

PIN-IT
Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Maria Danlova Published August 17, 2017 4:13 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — After criticism over her muted response to the violence in Charlottesville, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has written a letter to her staff condemning the “tragic and unthinkable” events and blasting “neo-Nazis and other racist bigots.”

DeVos’ email to Education Department employees came after she was criticized publicly for insufficiently condemning the violence. DeVos had published two posts on Twitter and retweeted another post by Melania Trump.

In the email Thursday afternoon, DeVos said: “The views of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other racist bigots are totally abhorrent to the American ideal.”

She added: “Such views are cowardly, hateful and just plain wrong.”

A department spokeswoman said DeVos’ email was an open letter, but she would not explain why no separate public statement was issued.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Immediately Condemns Van Attack In Barcelona, Calls It Terror about 2 hours ago

Just hours after a truck plowed through the historic Las Ramblas district in Barcelona, Spain...

MSNBC Hosts Tear Into Trump Campaign Adviser: 'You Can't Just Lie On TV' about 2 hours ago

"MSNBC Live" co-hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday took an adviser to...

Cleveland Clinic Yanks Fundraiser From Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club about 2 hours ago

The Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit health care network, announced on Thursday that it no longer...

University: Robert E. Lee Statue Near Entrance Of Duke Chapel Vandalized about 2 hours ago

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee near the entrance of the Duke University...

Pelosi: It's Time To Get Rid Of Confederate Statues In The Capitol about 2 hours ago

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday called for all Confederate statues to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.