Dems Officially Unveil Their New Slogan: ‘A Better Deal’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, left, and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., the ranking member on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, discusses the Republican efforts to replace "Obamacare," during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Pelosi said she has spoken with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice a month ago, and "he sounded wonderful." She also commented on the news of Sen. John McCain being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 24, 2017 1:39 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — House and Senate Democrats are offering a retooled message and populist agenda, promising to working Americans “someone has your back.”

Democrats gathered at Rose Hill Park in Berryville, Virginia, to unveil their new slogan of “A Better Deal.” They intentionally traveled outside the Beltway, and into the district of one of the GOP House members they hope to defeat next year, Barbara Comstock.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said Monday, “American families deserve a better deal.”

Joining him were House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and rank-and-file Democrats from the House and Senate.

PIN-IT
