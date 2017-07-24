Dems Officially Unveil Their New Slogan: ‘A Better Deal’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House and Senate Democrats are offering a retooled message and populist agenda, promising to working Americans “someone has your back.”

Democrats gathered at Rose Hill Park in Berryville, Virginia, to unveil their new slogan of “A Better Deal.” They intentionally traveled outside the Beltway, and into the district of one of the GOP House members they hope to defeat next year, Barbara Comstock.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said Monday, “American families deserve a better deal.”

Joining him were House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and rank-and-file Democrats from the House and Senate.