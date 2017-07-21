TPM News

Cruz Still Sees Path Ahead On Getting Health Care Bill Passed

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, heads to the chamber for a vote, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is spurring Republican senators to resolve internal disputes that have pushed their marquee health care bill to the brink of oblivion, a situation made more difficult for the GOP because of Sen. John McCain's jarring diagnosis of brain cancer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 21, 2017 10:00 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says he believes there is still a path to getting a health care bill passed, despite “a handful of holdouts.”

Cruz told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Friday that “we’ve got to deliver now. There is a path to yes.”

That path, however, is far from clear. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed consideration of a GOP bill again this week after it fell short of the number of votes needed to pass. Republicans remain divided on the issue, and Democrats are unanimously against efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature health care bill.

Cruz says President Donald Trump’s message to lawmakers on health care is clear: “Get it done. Stop messing around.” He adds: “I think that can happen.”

