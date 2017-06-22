TPM News

Cosby Said To Plan Speaking Tour On How To Avoid Sex Assault Accusations

PIN-IT
By Published June 22, 2017 4:14 pm
Views

Fresh off of a sexual assault case that ended in a mistrial, Bill Cosby now plans to give a speaking tour to educate young people about sexual assault and how to avoid accusations of it.

Cosby’s spokepeople appeared Thursday on Birmingham, Alabama TV station WBRC’s “Good Morning Alabama” to discuss the trial and the celebrity’s desire to “get back to work,” which they said would involve hosting a series of town halls on sexual assault complaints for young people, particularly athletes.

The “issue” of getting accused of sexual assault, said spokesman Andrew Wyatt, is “bigger than Bill Cosby.”

“They need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing,” said Wyatt.

“It’s also an issue that affects married men,” he laughed.

Cosby’s spokeswoman Ebonee Benson added that a “brush against a shoulder” is now grounds for sexual assault complaints.

“Laws are changing. The statutes of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended,” she said. “You know, anything at this point can be sexual assault and it’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Cosby was tried in Pennsylvania on three counts of sexual assault stemming from Andrea Constand’s accusations that he drugged and then assaulted her in 2004. A jury deadlocked on those charges and a mistrial was declared on Saturday, although prosecutors announced their intention to retry the case.

Constand was one of dozens of women who have come forward over the years with similar allegations against the star of “The Cosby Show.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hospitals Group: 'Go Back To The Drawing Board' On Senate ACA Repeal 30 minutes ago

The American Hospital Association on Thursday urged Senate Republicans to "go back to the...

Susan Collins Questions Senate TrumpCare's Cuts To Medicaid 38 minutes ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave the Senate health care bill released Thursday a mixed...

White House Gives Senate O'Care Repeal Bill A Less-Than-Warm Reception 46 minutes ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday didn't have many words of...

WH Spox: Trump Acknowledges Russia 'Probably' Hacked DNC's Systems about 2 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said President Donald Trump...

Warren: Senate O'Care Repeal Bill Pays For Tax Cuts With 'Blood Money' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ripped into Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill on Thursday, saying the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.