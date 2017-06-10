TPM News

Ex-Congresswoman Seeks New Trial After Fraud Conviction

Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Sr. (left) escorts Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown (right) leaves the Bryan Simpson United States Courthouse on the arm of Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Sr. after being found guilty on 18 of 22 counts. (AP Photo/Bruce Lipsky/Florida Times-Union)
Bruce Lipsky/The Florida Times-Union
By ASSOCIATED PRESS STAFF Published June 10, 2017 1:31 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is seeking a new trial after a federal jury found her guilty of using a purported charity for poor children as a personal slush fund.

The Florida Times-Union reports attorneys for Brown filed a motion Thursday requesting a new trial. They argued the former congresswoman’s chief aide was behind the scheme to use the charity’s funds for lavish parties and other personal expenses.

Brown’s attorney, James Smith III, also argues prosecutors failed to prove Brown was aware of misdeeds by her former chief of staff.

Jurors found Brown guilty last month of 18 counts associated with taking money raised for the One Door for Education Foundation and lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.
Brown’s sentencing has not been scheduled.
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

