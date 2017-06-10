TPM News

Comey Testimony Watched By An Estimated 19.5 Million Viewers

PIN-IT
John L. Mone/AP
By Associated Press Published June 10, 2017 1:55 pm
Views

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An estimated 19.5 million viewers watched James Comey’s widely televised U.S. Senate testimony.

Nielsen figures released Friday tallied the audience for the fired FBI director’s appearance across ad-supported networks and cable channels.

The major outlets divided Thursday’s audience up fairly evenly, with leader ABC’s 3.295 million viewers followed closely by CBS with 3.286 million. Fox News had 3.104 million and CNN had 3.059 million. MSNBC attracted 2.737 million and NBC drew 2.723 million.

Smaller audiences tuned in to the hearing on Univision, Fox Business Network and HLN.

Total viewership for the highly anticipated event fell short of the 30.6 million who watched President Donald Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20.

It was the most recent news event carried live on so many U.S. media outlets.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Biden Urges Romney To Run For Senate about 4 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) encouraged former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R), who...

New York Attorney General's Office 'Looking Into' Eric Trump Foundation about 21 hours ago

The New York attorney general’s office is looking into the Eric Trump Foundation following...

Trump Contradicts Tillerson Line On Blockade Of Qatar Within Hours about 22 hours ago

President Donald Trump contradicted his own secretary of state on Friday, hours after Rex Tillerson...

After Glaring Omission In Brussels, Trump Commits To NATO's Article 5 about 22 hours ago

After declining on multiple occasions to affirm the United States commitment to Article 5...

Trump '100 Percent’ Willing To Testify Under Oath About Comey Conversations about 22 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would be "100 percent" willing to testify...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.