Hillary Clinton Blames Misogyny, FBI, Russia, Herself For 2016 Presidential Loss

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gives an acceptance speech after accepting the Trailblazer Award during the LGBT Community Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
By STEVE PEOPLES Published May 2, 2017 2:47 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles.

The former Democratic presidential nominee reflected Tuesday on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International’s annual luncheon in New York.

Clinton said she was “on the way to winning” until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the FBI director’s letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks’ repeated release of her campaign’s internal emails that “scared off” people.

She also said misogyny “played a role in this election,” won by Republican Donald Trump.

She conceded she made mistakes but said, “The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

