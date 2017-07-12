TPM News

Christie Spokesman: Bridgegate Mastermind Devised Scheme By Himself

Craig Ruttle/FR61802 AP
By Associated Press Published July 12, 2017 5:44 pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A spokesman for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says the former ally sentenced to probation for masterminding a lane-closing scheme devised it by himself.

Brian Murray says David Wildstein “devised this outrageous scheme all by himself, coerced others to participate in it and then turned himself in to avoid imprisonment for the crimes he has admitted to committing.”

But it wasn’t only Wildstein who testified during the trial that Christie knew more about the plot than he’s previously said.

The Republican governor wasn’t charged and denied knowledge of the plot in advance.

But multiple people, including one of his closest political advisers, testified under oath that Christie knew more than he said he did, including in news conferences as the scandal began to envelop his administration.

