TPM News

Charlottesville To Mourn Woman Killed At Rally In Memorial

PIN-IT
Charlottesville, VA - August 15: A woman leaves a flower at 4th and Water Streets Tuesday, August 15 in Charlottesville, Va. where Heather Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured when a car intentionally ran through a crowd of counter protestors after the "Unite the Right" rally Saturday. (Photo by Julia Rendleman for The Associated Press)
Julia Rendleman/FR170704 AP
By Associated Press Published August 16, 2017 6:44 am
Views

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday to honor the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally that descended into violence last weekend.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theater. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer’s favorite color, in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant whose mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

Heyer was among the hundreds of protesters who had gathered Saturday in Charlottesville to decry what was believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade — including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members. They descended on the city for a rally prompted by the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument.

Chaos and violence erupted before the event even began, with counter-demonstrators and rally-goers clashing in the streets.

Authorities forced the crowd to disperse, and groups then began roaming through town. Counter-protesters had converged for a march along a downtown street when suddenly a Dodge Challenger barreled into them, hurling people into the air. Video shows the car reversing and hitting more people.

The Ohio man who police say was driving, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., was described by a former high school teacher as an admirer of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. He was quickly taken into custody and has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

Heyer grew up in nearby Greene County and worked as a legal assistant at a law firm. Her boss, Larry Miller, said the young woman was active in the firm’s bankruptcy practice and was like a family member to him.

“She’s very compassionate, she’s very precise, got a big heart, she wants to make sure that things are right. She cares about the people that we take care of. She’s just a great person,” Miller said.

Her mother, Susan Bro, said she would prefer to grieve in private but felt compelled to try to follow her daughter’s example.

“I miss her so, so much, but I’m going to make her death worth something,” Susan Bro told The Associated Press.

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said this week that his department is working with Heyer’s family to ensure the safety of those at vigils and other memorials.

The Paramount Theater, which is hosting the vigil, said in a statement that it had made arrangements for overflow attendees to view the service through a livestream.

Also killed Saturday were two Virginia State Police troopers who were aboard a helicopter that was providing video of Saturday’s event before it broke off to lend support to a motorcade for Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. The helicopter crashed outside of Charlottesville. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A funeral for Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates has been set for Friday and a funeral for Lt. H. Jay Cullen, the helicopter’s pilot, is scheduled for Saturday.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Polls close in Alabama Senate primaries about 11 hours ago

Polls have officially closed in the primary for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat...

White Supremacists Praise Trump's Return To Rhetoric Blaming 'Both Sides' about 12 hours ago

White supremacists on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump for his return to equivocal rhetoric...

'What About The Alt-Left?' Trump Lashes Out In Impromptu Press Conference about 12 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday erased any ground he had gained in denouncing white supremacist...

Ryan Says 'There Can Be No Moral Ambiguity' In Tweet That Spares Trump about 12 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday said "there can be no moral ambiguity" about...

Will Roy 'Sharia Law Is Here' Moore Win Alabama GOP Senate Primary Tuesday? about 13 hours ago

In a few hours, we'll see whether President Trump has knocked former Alabama Supreme Court...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.