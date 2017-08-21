TPM News

33 Arrested In Counterprotest Of Boston ‘Free Speech Rally’ Heading To Court

Michael Dwyer/AP
By Associated Press Published August 21, 2017 11:56 am
BOSTON (AP) — Thirty-three people taken into custody in Boston during a counterprotest of a small, conservative “free speech rally” over the weekend are headed to court this week.

The arrests — mostly for disorderly conduct — were made Saturday as an estimated 40,000 counterprotesters gathered in and around Boston Common. Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley says a “small number of people went beyond the bounds of safe behavior,” during the events on the Common.

Arraignments are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.

Otherwise, Conley says marchers, protest organizers and police deserve praise for keeping the city peaceful and safe. He says Boston sent a strong message against bigotry and racism.

Organizers of the free speech rally say the event was mischaracterized and that it accomplished its purpose.

