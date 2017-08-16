TPM News

Fed Court: Arkansas Can Block Medicaid Funding To Planned Parenthood

AP
By Associated Press Published August 16, 2017 11:47 am
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.

A 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday vacated preliminary injunctions a federal judge issued preventing the state from suspending any Medicaid payments for patients who receive services from Planned Parenthood. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the state’s Medicaid contract with the organization in 2015 over the videos.

A federal judge initially ordered the state to continue the payments to three patients who had sued over the move and later expanded that order to anyone who seeks or wants to obtain services from the organization’s health centers in Arkansas.

