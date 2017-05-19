TPM Muckraker They've got muck; we've got rakes.

Timeline Set For Trump’s Sketchy Voter Fraud Commission

PIN-IT
Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital Journal
By Published May 19, 2017 9:58 am
Views

A timeline, it appears, has been set for the shady “elections integrity” commission that President Trump created after making bogus claims of millions of illegal votes cast in  the 2016 election.

The commission, which was unveiled with an executive order last week, will have its first meeting in July, with a report expected within a year, according to Associated Press profile of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), the proponent of restrictive laws who is vice chair of the commission.

Civil rights groups are already concerned that the commission — which so far is made up mostly of Republicans who have a history of exaggerating the prevalence of voter fraud — will put the cart before the horse and cherrypick examples of elections irregularities to justify recommendations for proposals that make it tougher to vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed an opens records request with Kobach’s office, and the offices of some of the other commissioners, seeking any documents suggesting that they are working on policy proposals before their probe of elections issues is complete, according to the AP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYT: Weiner To Plead Guilty To Sending Obscene Material To A Minor 44 minutes ago

Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty Friday to a federal charge of transferring obscene material...

WH Pushes Back On Report Flynn Told Transition He Was Under Investigation about 15 hours ago

The White House on Thursday pushed back on a report that President Donald Trump's former...

Report: Trump Official Offered Insurers Quid Pro Quo For O'Care Repeal about 16 hours ago

This story has been updated to include the response of the Trump administration. A top...

Asked If He Interfered With Flynn Probe, Trump Says 'No. No. Next Question' about 17 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday categorically denied pressuring former FBI director James Comey to...

Fox Host Describes Day Ailes Sexual Harassment Allegations Hit The Network (VIDEO) about 18 hours ago

Fox News host Shepard Smith briefly discussed the sexual harassment scandal that led to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.