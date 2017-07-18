Report: NY Prosecutors Issue New Subpoena For Manafort Bank Records

New York prosecutors have issued a subpoena seeking bank records from former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort related to real estate loans of up to $16 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has ordered the Federal Savings Bank, a small Chicago bank whose loans to Manafort make up almost a quarter of its equity capital, to turn over records related to loans issued for two properties owned by Manafort and his wife, according to the Journal.

Steve Calk, a member of Trump’s economic advisory council who runs the bank, told the newspaper he had no comment about the subpoena. A spokesperson for Manafort declined the Journal’s request for comment.

The veteran GOP operative is caught in a thicket of intertwined investigations, many of which relate to his complex real estate dealings. Both New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Cyrus Vance, Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, are looking into the millions of dollars in property that Manafort owns for evidence of fraud and money laundering.

Manafort is also under scrutiny by congressional and federal investigators for his work for a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party, as well as any assistance he may have provided to Russian operatives working to sway the election in Trump’s favor.

The Justice Department previously subpoenaed Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for Manafort’s banking records as part of the federal probe into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, according to the Journal. Federal investigators also subpoenaed records related to a $3.5 million mortgage that Manafort took out on a country house he owns on Long Island, and were probing Manafort’s financial dealings with his son-in-law Jeffrey Yohai. As the New York Times previously reported, Manafort allegedly funneled millions of dollars to luxury properties across the U.S. that Yohai purchased through a network of shell companies.