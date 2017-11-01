TPM Muckraker They've got muck; we've got rakes.

Mueller Team Claims It’s Struggling To Determine Manafort’s Net Worth

PIN-IT
Mary Altaffer/AP
By Published November 1, 2017 11:39 am
Views

Attorneys working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe said Monday that they were having trouble determining the value of Paul Manafort’s assets, and in court filings posted Tuesday night, the government went into more detail about the wide variations in claims Manafort has allegedly made about his net worth.

In the last two years, the estimates Manafort has listed of his assets on various applications have ranged from $25 million to $136 million, according to the filing. In a single month — August 2016 —  Manafort listed his assets as $63 million on one application and as $28 million on another, the government alleged.

The filing was part of the case that the Special Counsel’s office has mounted against Manafort, the former chairman of the Trump campaign, that includes charges of money laundering and failure to comply with lobbying disclosure laws. The court document argued that Manafort poses a flight risk due to “the serious nature of the charges,” his “history of deceptive and misleading conduct,” and his “significant financial resources,” among other reasons.

On Monday, when Manafort appeared at the U.S. District Courthouse for the District of Columbia after turning himself in, an attorney for the government, Greg Andres, said that prosecutors were having a “difficult time ascertaining the assets” of Manafort and his business partner, Rick Gates, who was also charged in the indictment.

Asked by TPM about the alleged variations in Manafort’s claims about his assets, his spokesman Jason Maloni said, “Paul Manafort entered a plea of not guilty … in response to the indictment and he … looks forward to having these allegations tried before a judge and jury.”

Gates, the government said in the new filing, estimated on a February 2016 application that he and his wife had a net worth of $30 million, while on March 2016 application, he listed their total assets to be approximately $2.6 million.

A footnote in the filing adds that Gates has allegedly “frequently changed banks and opened and closed bank accounts.”

Manafort and Gates are scheduled to appear back in court Thursday afternoon, where the conditions of their release are expected to be discussed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO: 'We Do Not Have Any Interest' In Hiring O'Reilly 2 minutes ago

The CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group on Wednesday said the conservative media company does "not have...

'Game Change' Co-Author Says He Was 'Flabbergasted' By Halperin Allegations 30 minutes ago

Mark Halperin's longtime writing partner John Heilemann said in an interview published Tuesday that he...

Obama Encourages ACA Enrollment As Trump Admin Guts Outreach Budget 45 minutes ago

Former President Barack Obama is still encouraging people to enroll in an insurance plan...

Chuck Schumer: 'President Trump, Where Is Your Leadership?' 48 minutes ago

After the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since September 11, 2001, New...

Trump To Meet With GOP Senators Thursday About DACA Fix about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump will meet with a handful of Republican senators on Thursday to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.