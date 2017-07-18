8th Person At Don Jr. Meeting Was Part Of Alleged Money Laundering Scheme

The eighth attendee at a Trump Tower meeting last year that was billed as part of the Russian government’s efforts to help the Trump campaign was accused of having a pivotal role in a large-scale alleged scheme to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars in Russian money through U.S. banks in the 1990s.

A New York Times report published in 2000 identified a Georgian immigrant named Irakly Kaveladze as a key player in an alleged $1.4 billion money laundering plot uncovered by what was then known as the General Accounting Office. Over $800 million in foreign cash passed through 136 accounts Kaveladze opened for Russian clients, according to a report GAO produced on its investigation. While the GAO report did not name Kaveladze, he told the New York Times that he helped set up Delaware corporations and open scores of bank accounts for Russian nationals.

A lawyer representing Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze confirmed to the Washington Post on Tuesday that his client was the same individual involved. The attorney, Scott Balber, also confirmed to the Post and the Los Angeles Times thatKaveladze attended a meeting in June 2016 with Donald Trump, Jr. and two others from the campaign, then-chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. Also in attendance were music publicist Rob Goldstone; Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Kremlin-linked lawyer; Rinat Akhmetshin, a longtime D.C. lobbyist allegedly connected to Russian military intelligence; and a translator, Anatoli Samochornov.

Kaveladze attended the meeting on behalf of Aras and Emin Agalarov, Russian real estate barons close to the Trump Organization who helped to bring Trump’s Miss Universe beauty pageant to Moscow in 2013, Balber, confirmed to news outlets. Goldstone, who arranged the meeting, works as a publicist for Emin Agalarov, who is an aspiring pop singer.

Biographical details for the Kaveladze featured in the old New York Times report and the Kaveladze who attended the Trump Tower meeting last year largely match up, although there is one discrepancy: Age. The Times report on the alleged money-laundering scheme stated that Kaveladze was born in 1960, which would make him 57; reports on the meeting with Trump Jr. state that Kaveladze is 52.

Kaveladze did not respond to multiple requests for comment via email, and Balber did not immediately return a request for comment from TPM.

There is some available information about the Kaveladze who met with Trump Jr. on behalf of the Agalarovs. According to his shallow social media footprint, he has been vice president since 2004 at the Crocus Group, a real estate development firm founded two years before Kaveladze emigrated to the U.S. in 1991. The Crocus Group organized Miss Universe 2013 for the Agalarovs and Trump, and is currently constructing stadiums for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Kaliningrad and Rostov-on-Don.