TPM Muckraker They've got muck; we've got rakes.

8th Person At Don Jr. Meeting Was Part Of Alleged Money Laundering Scheme

PIN-IT
Facebook/Irakli Kaveladze
By and Published July 18, 2017 3:46 pm
Views

The eighth attendee at a Trump Tower meeting last year that was billed as part of the Russian government’s efforts to help the Trump campaign was accused of having a pivotal role in a large-scale alleged scheme to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars in Russian money through U.S. banks in the 1990s.

A New York Times report published in 2000 identified a Georgian immigrant named Irakly Kaveladze as a key player in an alleged $1.4 billion money laundering plot uncovered by what was then known as the General Accounting Office. Over $800 million in foreign cash passed through 136 accounts Kaveladze opened for Russian clients, according to a report GAO produced on its investigation. While the GAO report did not name Kaveladze, he told the New York Times that he helped set up Delaware corporations and open scores of bank accounts for Russian nationals.

A lawyer representing Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze confirmed to the Washington Post on Tuesday that his client was the same individual involved. The attorney, Scott Balber, also confirmed to the Post and the Los Angeles Times thatKaveladze attended a meeting in June 2016 with Donald Trump, Jr. and two others from the campaign, then-chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. Also in attendance were music publicist Rob Goldstone; Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Kremlin-linked lawyer; Rinat Akhmetshin, a longtime D.C. lobbyist allegedly connected to Russian military intelligence; and a translator, Anatoli Samochornov.

Kaveladze attended the meeting on behalf of Aras and Emin Agalarov, Russian real estate barons close to the Trump Organization who helped to bring Trump’s Miss Universe beauty pageant to Moscow in 2013, Balber, confirmed to news outlets. Goldstone, who arranged the meeting, works as a publicist for Emin Agalarov, who is an aspiring pop singer.

Biographical details for the Kaveladze featured in the old New York Times report and the Kaveladze who attended the Trump Tower meeting last year largely match up, although there is one discrepancy: Age. The Times report on the alleged money-laundering scheme stated that Kaveladze was born in 1960, which would make him 57; reports on the meeting with Trump Jr. state that Kaveladze is 52.

Kaveladze did not respond to multiple requests for comment via email, and Balber did not immediately return a request for comment from TPM.

There is some available information about the Kaveladze who met with Trump Jr. on behalf of the Agalarovs. According to his shallow social media footprint, he has been vice president since 2004 at the Crocus Group, a real estate development firm founded two years before Kaveladze emigrated to the U.S. in 1991. The Crocus Group organized Miss Universe 2013 for the Agalarovs and Trump, and is currently constructing stadiums for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Kaliningrad and Rostov-on-Don.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Judge Denies Suit Seeking Additional Transparency From Election Commission 9 minutes ago

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a lawsuit's request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary...

WH Blames Democrats For Ongoing Failure Of GOP's O'Care Repeal Effort 39 minutes ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday blamed Democratic lawmakers for...

WH: Trump 'Has Confidence' In Kushner, Who Attended Jr.'s Russia Meeting 44 minutes ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said President Donald Trump...

NAACP LDF Sues WH Election Panel, Alleging Racial Discrimination about 1 hours ago

The NAACP's Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit along...

Trouble In Fox Paradise? Hannity Calls Shep Smith 'So Anti-Trump' about 3 hours ago

During a Monday radio interview with White House aide Sebastian Gorka, Fox News' Sean...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.