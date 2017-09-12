TPM Livewire

White House: Trump To Visit Florida Thursday In Wake Of Hurricane Irma

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 12, 2017 2:53 pm

The White House on Tuesday announced that President Donald Trump will travel to Florida on Thursday as the state begins its recovery from Hurricane Irma.

“FEMA Administrator Long is traveling to the affected areas today and the President will be making a trip to Florida on Thursday,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during her briefing Tuesday, referring to Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long.

She said Trump and his “entire administration continue to monitor the situation in Puerto Rico, the United States, the Virgin Islands, Florida, Texas, and all areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
