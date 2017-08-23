UN Condemns ‘High Level Politicians’ For Poor Charlottesville Response

A United Nations committee is calling out the U.S. government, “high level politicians” and public officials and asking them to take a stronger stance against racism in America.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) issued a statement Wednesday asking the U.S. to “unequivocally and unconditionally reject and condemn racist hate speech and crimes in Charlottesville and throughout the country,” referencing the violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month.

As part of the UN’s “early warning and early action” procedure, the committee issued a statement to denounce “racist white supremacist” ideas and ideologies.

“We are alarmed by the racist demonstrations, with overtly racist slogans, chants and salutes by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy and inciting racial discrimination and hatred,” CERD Chairperson Anastasia Crickley said in a statement.

The committee asked the U.S. to investigate what happened when a man reportedly affiliated with the white nationalists allegedly drove his car through a crowd of counter-protesters at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, killing a woman named Heather Hayer.

It also asked the U.S. government to pinpoint what is fueling the “proliferation of such racist manifestations.”

“We call on the U.S. government to investigate thoroughly the phenomenon of racial discrimination targeting, in particular, people of African descent, ethnic or ethno-religious minorities, and migrants,” Crickley said.