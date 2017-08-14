Trump Ignores Charlottesville In Early-Morning Tweets

In a series of tweets early Monday morning, President Donald Trump signaled that he would like to move past the weekend attack in Charlottesville and his response to the violence, by mentioning issues like trade and the Alabama special election in a series of tweets instead of addressing the violence in Charlottesville.

Heading to Washington this morning. Much work to do. Focus on trade and military. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement. He is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

In his initial statement on the attack at a white nationalist rally and counter-protest, Trump did not explicitly condemn white nationalists, instead denouncing “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” He has yet to personally clarify his remarks or offer any additional condemnations.

But Monday morning, he explicitly went after Democrats in Congress.