Trump Ignores Charlottesville In Early-Morning Tweets

President Donald Trump listens during during an event to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 14, 2017 7:49 am

In a series of tweets early Monday morning, President Donald Trump signaled that he would like to move past the weekend attack in Charlottesville and his response to the violence, by mentioning issues like trade and the Alabama special election in a series of tweets instead of addressing the violence in Charlottesville.

In his initial statement on the attack at a white nationalist rally and counter-protest, Trump did not explicitly condemn white nationalists, instead denouncing “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.” He has yet to personally clarify his remarks or offer any additional condemnations.

But Monday morning, he explicitly went after Democrats in Congress.

Caitlin MacNeal
