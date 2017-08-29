TPM Livewire

Trump Addresses Crowd During Visit With Hurricane Victims: ‘What A Turnout’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump talks with supporters outside Firehouse 5 where he received a briefing on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 29, 2017 3:07 pm

After a briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long during his first visit to the hurricane-stricken state, President Donald Trump addressed an impromptu crowd gathered near a fire station in Corpus Christi.

Trump climbed up on a ladder, grabbed a microphone and an amplifier and thanked the “throng of hundreds” for their applause, according to a White House pool report.

“We love you, you are special, we are here to take care of you,” he said. “It’s going well.”

He then remarked on the size of the group gathered.

“What a crowd, what a turnout,” he said, thanking Abbott and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX).

“This has been a total cooperative effort. … It’s historic, it’s epic, but I tell you it happened in Texas and Texas can handle anything,” he said, holding up the flag of Texas.

According to the pool report, not everyone gathered were Trump supporters. Some held signs that said “Liar, cheat, racist” and “Latinas against Trump.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Addresses Crowd During Visit With Hurricane Victims: ‘What A Turnout’ 7 seconds ago

After a briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long...

Trump To TX Gov: 'We'll Congratulate Each Other' When Harvey Recovery Ends about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will wait...

Fox News To Stop Broadcasting In UK Ahead Of Decision On Merger With Sky about 2 hours ago

The parent company of Fox News announced on Tuesday that it will no longer...

Trump Arrives In Texas With ‘Fluid’ Schedule, Wants To Be ‘Very Cautious’ about 2 hours ago

During his first visit to flood-stricken Texas on Tuesday, the President will likely not...

Gorka: Trump Wants Me To Support Him ‘From The Outside’ about 4 hours ago

Ousted White House adviser Sebastian Gorka said Tuesday that the President wants him to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.