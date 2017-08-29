Trump Addresses Crowd During Visit With Hurricane Victims: ‘What A Turnout’

After a briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long during his first visit to the hurricane-stricken state, President Donald Trump addressed an impromptu crowd gathered near a fire station in Corpus Christi.

Trump climbed up on a ladder, grabbed a microphone and an amplifier and thanked the “throng of hundreds” for their applause, according to a White House pool report.

“We love you, you are special, we are here to take care of you,” he said. “It’s going well.”

He then remarked on the size of the group gathered.

“What a crowd, what a turnout,” he said, thanking Abbott and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX).

“This has been a total cooperative effort. … It’s historic, it’s epic, but I tell you it happened in Texas and Texas can handle anything,” he said, holding up the flag of Texas.

According to the pool report, not everyone gathered were Trump supporters. Some held signs that said “Liar, cheat, racist” and “Latinas against Trump.”