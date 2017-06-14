TPM Livewire

Trump Says Congressional Baseball Practice Shooter Dead From Injuries (VIDEO)

Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 14, 2017 11:40 am

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the suspected gunman who opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball team practice Wednesday morning had died of the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

“Authorities are continuing to investigate the crime, and the assailant has now died from his injuries,” Trump said.

“Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” Trump said, after noting the injuries of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the two Capitol Police officers, and “at least two others.”

“Congressman Scalise is a friend, and a very good friend,” Trump said. “He’s a patriot and he’s a fighter. He will recover from this assault. And, Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation and, frankly, the entire world.”

“America is praying for you,” Trump continued. “And America is praying for all of the victims of this terrible shooting.”

Trump said he had spoken to Scalise’s wife to offer his support, and to the chief of the Capitol Police, Matthew Verderosa, “to express our sympathies for his wounded officers and to express my admiration for their courage.”

“Our brave Capitol police perform a challenging job with incredible skill, and their sacrifice makes democracy possible,” Trump said. 

He also commended the actions of the Alexandria’s first responders.

“Everyone on that field is a public servant,” Trump said, adding: “We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s capitol is here because, above all, they love our country.”

“Please take a moment today to cherish those you love, and always remember those who serve and keep us safe,” Trump said before concluding.

Watch Trump’s remarks below. He begins at 24:20 in the White House’s video:

This post has been updated.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
