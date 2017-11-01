Trump To Meet With GOP Senators Thursday About DACA Fix

President Donald Trump will meet with a handful of Republican senators on Thursday to discuss legislation to restore the protections in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Politico reported Tuesday.

Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told Politico that it’s not yet clear how many senators will attend the meeting at the White House.

“The purpose of the meeting is for us to hear from the President his views of some of the thoughts that we have,” Grassley told Politico. “I can’t say there’s much progress being made, because we’ve got to sit down with the Democrats. There’s no way a partisan bill is going to pass.”

The Trump administration announced in September that it would roll back DACA in March and called on Congress to come up with a legislative fix by then. Members on both sides of the aisle have begun discussing proposals, but there’s not yet any clear consensus plan on either side.

Though Trump initially signaled he would be willing to sign a bill restoring DACA without funding for his border wall, the administration has since sent mixed signals, leaving it unclear what kind of bill Trump would sign.