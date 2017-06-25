Trump Relitigates Democratic Primary (Again) More Than A Year After It Ended

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning relitigated the Democratic primaries, which ended more than a year ago, in one of his regular early morning tweets.

Trump claimed Clinton “colluded” with her own party to defeat “Crazy Bernie Sanders,” a moniker he deployed for the first time in May 2016 as the Democratic primary race wound to a close.

“Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie!” Trump tweeted.

Clinton became the presumptive Democratic nominee in June 2016, more than a year ago.