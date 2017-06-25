TPM Livewire

Trump Relitigates Democratic Primary (Again) More Than A Year After It Ended

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Air Force One while in flight from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to Palm Beach International Airport, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 25, 2017 9:10 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning relitigated the Democratic primaries, which ended more than a year ago, in one of his regular early morning tweets.

Trump claimed Clinton “colluded” with her own party to defeat “Crazy Bernie Sanders,” a moniker he deployed for the first time in May 2016 as the Democratic primary race wound to a close.

“Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie!” Trump tweeted.

Clinton became the presumptive Democratic nominee in June 2016, more than a year ago.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Relitigates Democratic Primary (Again) More Than A Year After It Ended 11 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning relitigated the Democratic primaries, which ended more than...

Trump Acknowledges Russian Meddling, Blames Obama Admin. For 'No Action' about 16 hours ago

President Donald Trump acknowledged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and criticized the Obama...

Hillary Clinton: GOP Is ‘Death Party’ If O’Care Repeal Bill Passes about 18 hours ago

Hillary Clinton criticized Republicans' effort to repeal Obamacare on Friday, calling the GOP "the...

GOP Sen. Says Sanders Accused O’Care Repeal Supporters Of Murder about 19 hours ago

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) on Friday said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had accused supporters of Senate...

Defending Senate Repeal Effort, Trump Trashes Obamacare about 21 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal by arguing against the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.