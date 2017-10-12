TPM Livewire

Trump Continues To Rage At The Press: ‘Demean And Denigrate! Such Hatred!’

PIN-IT
Kevin Dietsch/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published October 12, 2017 9:24 am

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued stewing over the media coverage of his presidency, saying that “Fake News” was “going all out in order to demean and denigrate!”

The attack came after a day of threats to revoke the licenses of television stations whose coverage he deems unfair.

In the Oval Office Wednesday, seated next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump said “it’s frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write.”

“People should look into it,” he added.

While Trump’s attacks on the First Amendment are troubling, coming from the highest office in the land, but one telecommunications expert told TPM Wednesday that, “as a legal matter, it’s an empty threat.”

The President’s most recent spate of anger at the press seemingly began in response to an NBC News story, which cited three unnamed sources in the room, that the he had suggested increasing America’s nuclear arsenal nearly tenfold in a meeting with senior national security officials over the summer.

Trump said he “never discussed” such an increase to the arsenal, and accused NBC News and other outlets of inventing unnamed sources — though he himself is known to frequently give reporters information off-the-record.

The journalists who reported the story stood by it in the face of Trump’s attacks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Continues To Rage At The Press: 'Demean And Denigrate! Such Hatred!' 6 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday continued stewing over the media coverage of his presidency,...

Trump: We Cannot Help Puerto Rico 'Forever!' 34 minutes ago

President Donald Trump continued his relentless criticism of Puerto Rico Thursday morning, suggesting the...

Trump: NFL Should Have Suspended Kaepernick To Prevent Further Protests 55 minutes ago

Despite prematurely declaring victory in his war of words with NFL players Wednesday morning,...

GOP Senator To Trump: ‘Are You Recanting Of Your Oath’ Of Office? about 1 hours ago

A Republican senator is questioning whether President Donald Trump is committed to defending the...

Trump Doubles Down On Broadcasting Licenses: They 'Must Be Challenged' about 2 hours ago

After suggesting Wednesday morning that television networks' broadcasting licenses should be challenged, President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.