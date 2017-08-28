Trump Pledges Texas Will Get Recovery Funding Despite His Shutdown Threat

President Donald Trump on Monday pledged that Texas will get recovery funding in the wake of massive flooding and destruction after Hurricane Harvey, despite his conflicts with Republican leaders in Congress and his threat to shut down the government to secure funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I think that you’re going to see very rapid action from Congress, certainly from the President, and you’re going to get your funding,” Trump said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Trump said he expects to have funding requests on his desk “fairly soon.”

“We think that Congress will feel very much the way I feel, in a very bipartisan way. That will be nice,” he said. “I think you’ll be up and running very, very quickly, really very quickly. So yeah, I think you’re going to be in fantastic shape.”

“Does this situation make you reconsider the possibility of a government shutdown next month?” a reporter pressed.

“I think it has nothing to do with it, really. I think this is separate,” Trump said. “Again, I’ve spoken to many of the people we’re talking about, and everybody feels the same way I do.”