Trump Rails Against ‘Fake News’ Coverage Of John Kelly, GOP Tax Plan

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 11, 2017 8:53 am

President Donald Trump continued his Twitter tear on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, directing most of his fire at the media.

Trump has been up early several mornings in a row, venting to his supporters on Twitter. He has lashed out at Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), escalated his feud with NFL players and defended his administration’s immigration proposals.

He continued his tirade Tuesday night with tweets that appear to be a response to reports on tension with Chief of Staff John Kelly. Vanity Fair reported Tuesday that Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Kelly recently. The Washington Post reported that investor Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump who often counsels the President, has been floated by Trump allies as a potential replacement to Kelly in the event that Trump’s anger with Kelly increases.

Wednesday morning, Trump continued his attacks on the media, complaining about coverage of the economy and Republicans’ plan to change the tax code.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
