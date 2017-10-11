Trump Rails Against ‘Fake News’ Coverage Of John Kelly, GOP Tax Plan

President Donald Trump continued his Twitter tear on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, directing most of his fire at the media.

Trump has been up early several mornings in a row, venting to his supporters on Twitter. He has lashed out at Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), escalated his feud with NFL players and defended his administration’s immigration proposals.

He continued his tirade Tuesday night with tweets that appear to be a response to reports on tension with Chief of Staff John Kelly. Vanity Fair reported Tuesday that Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Kelly recently. The Washington Post reported that investor Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump who often counsels the President, has been floated by Trump allies as a potential replacement to Kelly in the event that Trump’s anger with Kelly increases.

The Fake News is at it again, this time trying to hurt one of the finest people I know, General John Kelly, by saying he will soon be….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

…fired. This story is totally made up by the dishonest media.The Chief is doing a FANTASTIC job for me and, more importantly, for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Wednesday morning, Trump continued his attacks on the media, complaining about coverage of the economy and Republicans’ plan to change the tax code.

Stock Market has increased by 5.2 Trillion dollars since the election on November 8th, a 25% increase. Lowest unemployment in 16 years and.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

…if Congress gives us the massive tax cuts (and reform) I am asking for, those numbers will grow by leaps and bounds. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

It would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election.Need tax cuts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017