Trump Names Former Family Aide To Head NYC Housing Program

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 26, 2017 1:00 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday appointed Lynne Patton, a former aide to members of his family, to oversee federal housing programs in New York and New Jersey.

Patton confirmed to the New York Times that she will serve as the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regional administrator overseeing the department’s New York and New Jersey office.

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Patton has no notable experience in housing or development policy.

After joining Trump’s administration, Patton worked at HUD as a senior adviser and director of public engagement for “several months” before Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recommended her for the appointment, according to a report by the New York Times.

On the campaign trail in 2016, Patton was a staunch defender of then-candidate Trump. In May 2016, she pushed back against accusations of racism and misogyny levied against Trump’s campaign and insisted that the Trump family worked to elevate the careers of minority women.

Patton also spoke at the Republican National Convention and defended Trump’s personal use of funds from his charitable foundation, arguing that some of the money was in fact his, “no ifs, ands or ways about it.”

Before joining Trump’s administration, Patton served as vice president of the Eric Trump Foundation, which is currently the subject of an investigation by the New York attorney general’s office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Trump Names Former Family Aide To Head NYC Housing Program

