Trump: It Would Be ‘Lots Of Fun’ If Oprah Ran For President

on December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By Published January 9, 2018 12:53 pm

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lent his voice to the national debate on whether Oprah Winfrey should run for office: “I like Oprah!”

“Oprah would be lots of fun,” Trump said after a bipartisan meeting with senators about immigration. “You know, I did one of her last shows.”

Trump claimed he knows Winfrey “very well.”

“It was very nice,” he said of his appearance on Winfrey’s long-running eponymous talk show. “No, I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run. I don’t think she’s going to run. I know her very well.”

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

