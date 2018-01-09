Trump: It Would Be ‘Lots Of Fun’ If Oprah Ran For President

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lent his voice to the national debate on whether Oprah Winfrey should run for office: “I like Oprah!”

“Oprah would be lots of fun,” Trump said after a bipartisan meeting with senators about immigration. “You know, I did one of her last shows.”

Trump claimed he knows Winfrey “very well.”

“It was very nice,” he said of his appearance on Winfrey’s long-running eponymous talk show. “No, I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run. I don’t think she’s going to run. I know her very well.”