TPM Livewire

Trump Says He’s Not Planning To Fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published December 18, 2017 7:41 am

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday evening that he does not have plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller after Trump’s transition team accused Mueller of improperly obtaining emails.

“No, I’m not,” the President replied when asked if he intends to fire Mueller.

A lawyer representing Trump’s transition team wrote a letter to the Senate Homeland Security Committee and House Oversight Committee accusing the General Services Administration (GSA) of illegally turning over documents.

Asked about the accusation on Sunday evening, Trump told reporters that it’s “not looking good.”

“It’s quite sad to see that. My people are very upset about it. I can’t imagine there’s anything on ‘em, frankly, because as we said, there’s no collusion. There’s no collusion whatsoever. A lot of lawyers thought that was pretty sad,” Trump said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sen. Leahy: 'I Regret' Urging Franken To Resign Before Ethics Committee Probe 25 minutes ago

Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT) said on Monday that he regrets not waiting for the...

Senate Intel Panel Looking At Jill Stein Campaign In Russia Probe 48 minutes ago

The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked the Jill Stein campaign to turn over documents...

WaPo: Trump Mulled Reversing Gorsuch Nomination Over Concerns About Loyalty about 2 hours ago

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump talked about reversing his decision to nominate Neil...

After Amtrak Crash, Trump Plugs 'Soon To Be Submitted Infrastructure Plan' about 19 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday used a multi-casualty train crash to plug his promise...

Trump Judicial Nominee Withdraws After Vid Of Confirmation Hearing Went Viral about 19 hours ago

Matthew Petersen, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the U.S. District...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.