Trump Says He’s Not Planning To Fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday evening that he does not have plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller after Trump’s transition team accused Mueller of improperly obtaining emails.

“No, I’m not,” the President replied when asked if he intends to fire Mueller.

A lawyer representing Trump’s transition team wrote a letter to the Senate Homeland Security Committee and House Oversight Committee accusing the General Services Administration (GSA) of illegally turning over documents.

Asked about the accusation on Sunday evening, Trump told reporters that it’s “not looking good.”

“It’s quite sad to see that. My people are very upset about it. I can’t imagine there’s anything on ‘em, frankly, because as we said, there’s no collusion. There’s no collusion whatsoever. A lot of lawyers thought that was pretty sad,” Trump said.