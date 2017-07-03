Trump: ‘Fake News’ Media Will Be Forced To Cover WH Achievements

Starting off Monday morning with another Twitter rampage against the news media, President Donald Trump said journalists will be “forced” to cover positive White House accomplishments “at some point.”

At some point the Fake News will be forced to discuss our great jobs numbers, strong economy, success with ISIS, the border & so much else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

This tweet follows several other posts last week criticizing the media, specifically CNN, and personally attacking the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinski And Joe Scarborough, for criticizing Trump on their show.

The President’s relationship with the media has been negative since the start of his run for office and has only frayed further in recent months as news outlets continue to cover the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.