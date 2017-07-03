TPM Livewire

Trump: ‘Fake News’ Media Will Be Forced To Cover WH Achievements

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Published July 3, 2017 10:16 am

Starting off Monday morning with another Twitter rampage against the news media, President Donald Trump said journalists will be “forced” to cover positive White House accomplishments “at some point.”

This tweet follows several other posts last week criticizing the media, specifically CNN, and personally attacking the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinski And Joe Scarborough, for criticizing Trump on their show.

The President’s relationship with the media has been negative since the start of his run for office and has only frayed further in recent months as news outlets continue to cover the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
