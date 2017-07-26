TPM Livewire

Trump Donates Quarterly Salary To Department Of Education

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Published July 26, 2017 2:58 pm

Keeping with his campaign promise to donate his presidential salary to various organizations, President Donald Trump will donate this quarter’s $100,000 salary to the Department of Education, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday.

Last quarter, Trump’s salary went toward the restoration of two projects at a national battlefield, a donation others matched to bring the total gift to over $260,000, Sanders said.

Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who has championed school choice programs that give families federally funded vouchers to use toward private education, said Wednesday she and Trump have had conversations about how to “put students’ needs first and set them up for a lifetime of achievement.”

The donation comes as DeVos’ department comes under criticism for its decision to revisit Obama-era policies on campus sexual assault and rape. DeVos has said she wants to ensure that accused students aren’t stripped of their rights.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
