Trump: Democrats Only Want To Increase Taxes, ‘That’s All They Are Good At!’

Al Drago/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published October 16, 2017 9:37 am

President Donald Trump is making early moves to place the blame on Democrats if Congress is unable to pass the President’s favored tax cut plan.

After apparently watching a Fox Business Network interview Monday morning with former President Ronald Reagan Economic Adviser Art Laffer, Trump paraphrased some of Laffer’s comments on Twitter, saying Laffer “doesn’t know how a Democrat could vote against the big tax cut/reform bill and live with themselves!”

He then called out Democrats for what he called their penchant for tax increases, saying “all they are good at” is tax increases and obstruction.

During his interview on Fox Business, Laffer did say he is “hoping the Democrats vote” for Trump’s tax proposal because “they should vote with it, they believe in it, they want it.” Laffer didn’t necessarily say he didn’t think Democrats could live with themselves if they voted down the proposal, but rather said he didn’t know how a Democrat could “vote against this bill and hold his face up high to the electorate.” 

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
