Trump: Democrats Only Want To Increase Taxes, ‘That’s All They Are Good At!’

President Donald Trump is making early moves to place the blame on Democrats if Congress is unable to pass the President’s favored tax cut plan.

After apparently watching a Fox Business Network interview Monday morning with former President Ronald Reagan Economic Adviser Art Laffer, Trump paraphrased some of Laffer’s comments on Twitter, saying Laffer “doesn’t know how a Democrat could vote against the big tax cut/reform bill and live with themselves!”

Art Laffer just said that he doesn't know how a Democrat could vote against the big tax cut/reform bill and live with themselves! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

He then called out Democrats for what he called their penchant for tax increases, saying “all they are good at” is tax increases and obstruction.

The Democrats only want to increase taxes and obstruct. That's all they are good at! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

During his interview on Fox Business, Laffer did say he is “hoping the Democrats vote” for Trump’s tax proposal because “they should vote with it, they believe in it, they want it.” Laffer didn’t necessarily say he didn’t think Democrats could live with themselves if they voted down the proposal, but rather said he didn’t know how a Democrat could “vote against this bill and hold his face up high to the electorate.”