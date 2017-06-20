Trump: Despite China’s ‘Help With North Korea, It Has Not Worked Out’

President Donald Trump engaged in an astounding bit of Twitter diplomacy Tuesday, saying abruptly that while he appreciate China’s “help with North Korea, it has not worked out.”

While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

On Monday, American Otto Warmbier died just days after being released from 17 months of captivity in North Korea. Following news of Wambier’s death, Trump said during a roundtable with tech CEOs: “It’s a brutal regime, and we’ll be able to handle it.”

He added Tuesday while speaking to press in the Oval Office: “It’s a total disgrace what happened to Otto. That should never, ever be allowed to happen.”

Trump also said Warmbier should have been brought home sooner, suggesting that his predecessor President Barack Obama bore some blame.

A few days after Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in April at Mar-a-Lago, he backed off formally calling the country a currency manipulator, breaking a campaign pledge and citing the country’s potential to help combat the threat posed by North Korea.

Just before Trump’s tweet, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at a press briefing that “[w]e will continue to apply economic and political pressure and try to continue to work with our allies. We’ve had I think positive movement on China over the past five months of this administration. We’ll continue to work with them and others to put the appropriate pressure on North Korea to change this behavior and this regime.”