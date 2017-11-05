DNC Chair: Claims That Clinton Was ‘Incapacitated’ Are ‘Ludicrous’

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez on Sunday said charges that Hillary Clinton was “incapacitated” by illness as the 2016 Democratic nominee are “ludicrous.”

“The charge that Hillary Clinton was somewhere incapacitated is quite frankly ludicrous,” Perez said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Donna Brazile, the former interim chair of the DNC, on Sunday said she “was under tremendous pressure after Secretary Clinton fainted to have a quote unquote plan B” to replace Clinton as the party’s nominee.

“I don’t know what Donna Brazile fell for. But all I know is under the rules and bylaws of the Democratic National Committee, she couldn’t have done this,” Perez said. “Hillary Clinton was anything but incapacitated. She was tireless. She was a work horse.”