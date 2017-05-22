TPM Livewire

Tillerson: I ‘Don’t Know’ That Trump Needs To Apologize For Disclosing Israeli Intel

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published May 22, 2017 12:30 pm

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday said he does not see any reason President Donald Trump should apologize for reportedly sharing Israeli intelligence with top Russian diplomats.

“I don’t know that there’s anything to apologize for,” Tillerson told reporters on Air Force One, according to a travel pool report. “To the extent the Israelis have any questions, or clarification, I’m sure we’re happy to provide that.”

The Washington Post reported last week that Trump shared highly classified information about an Islamic State threat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting in the Oval Office. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Israel was the source of that intelligence.

Standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for a photo op, Trump denied that he ever specifically mentioned Israel, though the Times did not claim that Trump explicitly named the source of the information.

“Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel,” he said. “Never mentioned it, during that conversation.”

“Intelligence cooperation is terrific, and it’s never been better,” Netanyahu added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Trump Putting Together Legal Team To Guide Him Throughout Russia Probe 6 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is lawyering up, according to a report published Monday by the...

NBC: Manafort, Stone Turn Docs Over To Senate Intel Committee In Russia Probe 27 minutes ago

Two former Trump allies have turned over documents requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee as...

Dem. Senator Calls For Ethics Probe Into Trump Org's Public Pension Funding about 2 hours ago

The ranking member of the Senate committee responsible for regulating pensions on Monday urged the...

Christie Says He 'Made It Very Clear' To Trump That Flynn Was Bad News about 2 hours ago

Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Monday that he repeatedly warned President Donald Trump against...

WaPo: Kushner Is Holding Onto 90 Percent Of His Real Estate Investments about 3 hours ago

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has held onto about 90 percent of his...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.