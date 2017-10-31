TPM Livewire

Ta-Nehisi Coates Schools John Kelly On History Of Civil War And ‘Compromise’

After White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Monday night said that the Civil War was the result of “the lack of an ability to compromise” and called Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee an “honorable man,” author Ta-Nehisi Coates tore into Kelly on Twitter.

Coates (pictured above) argued that in the years leading up to the Civil War, as well as after the Civil War, American leaders made several compromises in an attempt to win over slave owners.

Coates also criticized Kelly for arguing that we should not apply today’s standards to the past and for calling Lee “honorable.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
