Collins ‘Very Disappointed’ In Trump’s Decision To End O’Care Subsidies

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a key moderate Republican, on Sunday said she was “very disappointed” in President Donald Trump’s decision to end cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments, his latest move to sabotage Obamacare.

“I’m very disappointed in the President’s actions of this past week,” Collins said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

She said “the debate in Washington has been whether or not to repeal the Affordable Care Act in the future.”

“What the President is doing is affecting people’s access and the cost of health care right now, and I don’t agree with his decision on the subsidies,” Collins said. “Congress needs to step in, and I hope that the President will take a look at what we’re doing.”