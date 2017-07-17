Spicer: Trump Stands With Attorney Who Threatened Stranger Over Email

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the White House stood behind Marc Kasowitz — the lead attorney on the team defending Trump in matters related to the various probes of Russian election interference — after he threatened a private citizen who criticized him.

“Can I ask about counsel — about Marc Kasowitz?” a reporter asked at an off-camera press briefing Monday. “He was reportedly, he exchanged emails with a private citizen with a number of threats and profanity-laced comments. Does the White House and the President still have confidence in Mr. Kasowitz to speak for the administration on this Russian matter?”

“Yes, he does, and I know Mr. Kasowitz has issued an apology in that matter,” Spicer said before moving on.

ProPublica published screenshots of emails Kasowitz sent on Wednesday to a private citizen who had criticized the attorney over email.

“F*ck you,” Kasowitz wrote in one. “I’m on you now,” he said in another. “You are fucking with me now. Let’s see who you are. Watch your back, bitch.”

A spokesman for Kasowitz relayed a statement to ProPublica from the attorney after the story was published: “The person sending that email is entitled to his opinion and I should not have responded in that inappropriate manner,” Kasowitz said. “I intend to send him an email stating just that. This is one of those times where one wishes he could reverse the clock, but of course I can’t.”