Spicer: ‘Premature’ To Say If Sessions Should Invoke Executive Privilege

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday declined to say whether he thinks Attorney General Jeff Sessions should invoke executive privilege during his scheduled testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

“When Jeff Sessions testifies tomorrow, do you believe that he should invoke executive privilege on conversations between himself and the President as it relates to Jim Comey?” Fox Business News reporter Blake Burman asked Spicer at his daily briefing, referring to the fired director of the FBI.

“I think it depends on the scope of the questions,” Spicer replied. “To get into a hypothetical at this point would be premature.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday announced that Sessions will give public testimony and is scheduled to appear in open session Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.