TPM Livewire

WH: ‘Nothing’ In Don Jr.’s Russia Emails To Show It Wasn’t About Adoption!

PIN-IT
White House press secretary Sean Spicer points to members of the media as he answers questions in the Brady Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 17, 2017 3:26 pm

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday claimed there was no way for Donald Trump Jr. to know that a meeting where he was promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian state effort to aid his father’s campaign was not, in fact, focused on adoption policy.

“There was nothing as far as we know that would lead anyone to believe that there was anything except for a discussion about adoption and the Magnitsky Act,” Spicer said, referring to a U.S. sanctions program enacted in 2012.

Donald Trump Jr. last week published his email messages arranging a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya after he was promised damaging information on Clinton.

The subject line of the email thread in question was “Re: Russia – Clinton – private and confidential.”

In the exchange, Trump family acquaintance Rob Goldstone said he could connect Trump Jr. with “Hillary info” he described as “very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

There was no discussion of adoption or the Magnitsky Act in the emails.

Spicer wrapped up his answer by dismissing Trump Jr.’s eagerness to attain compromising information from a foreign state as routine.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of this, but I will say that it is quite often for people who are given information during the heat of a campaign to ask what that is,” he said. “That’s what, simply, he did.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: 'Nothing' In Don Jr.'s Russia Emails To Show It Wasn't About Adoption! 6 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday claimed there was no way for...

Kudlow: Republicans Are 'Wusses' For Keeping Some O'Care Taxes In Place about 1 hours ago

Informal Trump adviser and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow criticized Republicans’ latest Obamacare repeal bill...

London Mayor: I'm Not Sure UK Should 'Roll Out The Red Carpet' For Trump about 2 hours ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday said he isn't sure the United Kingdom should...

Macron: Trump Said He Would Try To Find Solution On Paris Climate Accord about 2 hours ago

After President Donald Trump visited last week, French President Emmanuel Macron told a local...

Report: White House Has Met With Potential Flake Primary Challengers about 3 hours ago

While Senate Republican leaders work to whip enough votes for their Obamacare repeal bill,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.