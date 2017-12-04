TPM Livewire

Schumer, Pelosi Say They’ll Meet With Trump After WH ‘Reached Out’ To Them

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 25: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attend a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in in Emancipation Hall to honor Filipino veterans of World War II on October 25, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published December 4, 2017 1:12 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday said they will meet with President Donald Trump and congressional Republican leaders after the White House “reached out” to them.

“We’re glad the White House has reached out and asked for a second meeting,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement. “We hope the President will go into this meeting with an open mind, rather than deciding that an agreement can’t be reached beforehand.”

Schumer and Pelosi in November refused to attend a meeting with Trump and Republican lawmakers after Trump blasted them on Twitter and said he did not “see a deal” as a potential outcome.

The Democratic leaders on Monday said there “is a bipartisan path forward” on all the matters they hope to address in the meeting. Chief among those issues is funding for the federal government, which runs out Friday at midnight.

“As negotiations with our Republican counterparts continue, we are hopeful the President will be open to an agreement to address the urgent needs of the American people and keep government open,” they said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer, Pelosi Say They'll Meet With Trump After WH 'Reached Out' To Them 7 seconds ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday...

Preet Bharara: Trump Lawyer Has A History Of 'Ludicrous' Assertions 40 minutes ago

The former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, on...

Moore, Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Claims 'Immorality' Has Hit New Low about 2 hours ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, whom multiple women have accused of sexual misconduct,...

Conway Confirms Trump's Personal Attorney Wrote POTUS Flynn Tweet about 2 hours ago

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning confirmed that President Donald Trump's personal...

In Book, Lewandowski And Bossie Tell Version Of Manafort's Hiring And Firing about 3 hours ago

Former Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowksi and David Bossie on Monday told their version...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.