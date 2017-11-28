Scaramucci Resigns From Tufts Board After Threatening To Sue Student Paper

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci resigned from his position on the advisory board for the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy on Tuesday after threatening to sue a student and student-run newspaper over a critical op-ed.

“This morning, Anthony Scaramucci informed The Fletcher School that he is resigning his position on the school’s Board of Advisors, effective immediately. We thank Mr. Scaramucci for his past service to Tufts and wish him well,” Admiral James Stavridis, the dean of the Fletcher School, said in a statement Tuesday.

More than 300 students and faculty members have signed a petition urging the school to remove Scaramucci from the advisory board. The school was set to discuss the petition with Scaramucci at a public event Monday, University spokesman Patrick Collins told the Boston Globe Monday.

However, the school postponed the event when Scaramucci threatened to sue The Tufts Daily, the student newspaper at the university, and Camilo A. Caballero, a graduate student who wrote an op-ed criticizing Scaramucci.

Scaramucci’s lawyer claimed that the op-ed included “false and defamatory allegations of fact” and threatened to sue The Tufts Daily and Caballero unless the op-ed was retracted.