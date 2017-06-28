TPM Livewire

Sanders: WH Had ‘Great Day’ Yesterday Despite Delayed Vote On ACA Repeal

Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 28, 2017 4:44 pm

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday insisted President Donald Trump’s administration had a good day on Tuesday despite the delay of a vote on a bill to partially repeal Obamacare.

“If I can ask you about yesterday, you’ve had a day to sort of look back. Did you go to the gym and hit the heavy bag? Did you laugh it off?” a reporter asked Sanders during her off-camera, audio-only briefing. “I was wondering what you’re thinking and feeling a day later?”

“I think that the White House had a great day yesterday,” Sanders replied.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday announced the Senate will not vote on its bill to repeal Obamacare until after the July 4 recess. McConnell’s announcement came amid defections from hardline and moderate conservatives, the latest in a series of congressional roadblocks to one of Trump’s biggest policy pledges.

