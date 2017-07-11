TPM Livewire

Sanders: ‘I Do’ Stand By Claim That Nobody In Trump Campaign Colluded

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pauses while speaking during an off-camera press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published July 11, 2017 3:05 pm

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said she stands by her claim that nobody in President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Donald Trump Jr. has admitted he attended a meeting he was told was part of Russian state efforts to help his father’s campaign.

“Do you stand by a statement you made yesterday when you said that ‘Our position is that no one within the Trump campaign colluded in order to influence the election’?” a reporter asked Sanders during an off-camera, audio-only White House briefing.

“I do, and again, I don’t have – beyond the statements yesterday and what I read today, I don’t have anything else to add,” Sanders said.

Trump Jr. on Tuesday morning published an email chain that detailed his arrangements for a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who Trump family acquaintance Rob Goldstone said had damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government’s effort to help Trump’s campaign.

The President remained largely silent about his embattled son, releasing only a brief statement that Sanders read at the briefing calling Trump Jr. a “high-quality person” and praising his “transparency.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Most Popular

