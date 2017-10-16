TPM Livewire

Ryan: ‘Naive’ To Say Sexual Harassment ‘Doesn’t Happen’ On Capitol Hill

PIN-IT
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published October 16, 2017 8:14 am

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said it is “naive to suggest” that sexual harassment “doesn’t happen” in the halls of Congress.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” show Sunday evening, Ryan said a culture of sexual harassment is likely prevalent in “any institution, wherever you look in society” and said the best way to combat it is to “expose” it.

“It would be naive to suggest that doesn’t happen and I do believe that exposing these things can help improve the culture,” he said.

Ryan’s comments come after disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his own film studio and expelled from Hollywood’s Motion Picture Academy, which hands out the Oscars, as at least 30 women have come out and accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault in the past week.

While Ryan admits he’s “not a big Hollywood gossiper” and  “didn’t know” who Weinstein was until the reports surfaced last weekend, he called Weinstein’s behavior “horrendous” and said “no woman should ever fear they have to put up with this kind of stuff.”

“Obviously he needs to be held to account,” he said. “I think in any institution, wherever you look in society, you’re going to have these kinds of problems. The more you expose it and the more we can castigate people in society on these things to show that this is not acceptable behavior, I think that’s to the good.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing At 1:30 PM ET 11 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...

Trump: I Think Dems 'Will Be Blamed' For My Decision To Sabotage O'Care 21 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday said he thinks Democratic lawmakers will be scapegoated for...

Manchin Tells Trump To Nominate New Drug Czar After Report On Industry Sway 29 minutes ago

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) urged President Donald Trump to pick a different nominee for the...

Conservative Sen. Mike Lee Endorses Roy Moore about 2 hours ago

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), a staunch conservative, endorsed Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore...

WaPo: Some Trump Aides Attempt To Delay President's Worst Impulses about 3 hours ago

After Sen. Bob Corker’s charge last week that the Trump White House is run...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.